M'sian cops hunting man linked to ISIS arms ring

KELANTAN: Malaysian police are seeking a Kelantan man who is suspected of being involved in a smuggling ring selling firearms to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), the New Straits Times reported yesterday.

The paper, citing sources, said the 27-year-old man, identified as Muhammad Muzaffa Arieff Junaidi, is wanted by police for being part of a group of smugglers operating along the Kelantan-Thai border.

The man regularly travels between southern Thailand and Kelantan, especially to a border town in Thailand's Narathiwat Province, to collect the supply of firearms either through checkpoints or illegal jetties located along the border areas.

The sources said the man is sometimes accompanied by other smugglers when he collects the firearms from the Thai suppliers.