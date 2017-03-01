M'sian firms linked to Pyongyang's intelligence agency shut down

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian firms linked to a North Korean front company the United Nations (UN) says was selling military equipment will be closed down, police in Kuala Lumpur said yesterday as they investigate the assassination of Kim Jong Nam.

The move comes as previously friendly relations between Kuala Lumpur and Pyongyang have been badly strained by the killing with a nerve agent of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother at a Malaysian airport on Feb 13.

The Malaysian companies - International Global System and International Golden Services - have been connected to Glocom, which a UN report said was based in Malaysia and operated by Pyongyang's intelligence agency.

The UN report, obtained by AFP on Friday, said Glocom was selling North Korean-made military communications equipment to Eritrea, with suppliers in China and an office in Singapore.

Police cited media reports saying Glocom does not actually exist in Malaysia, and its website www.glocom.com.my has been shut down.

The Malaysian companies connected to Glocom, which are said to be controlled by North Korean shareholders and directors, would be "struck off" the list of registered companies, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said.