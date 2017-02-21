M'sian police accused of brutal tactics
Malaysia, North Korea in war of words over airport assassination
KUALA LUMPUR The verbal salvos came fast and furious as Malaysia and North Korea descended deeper into diplomatic acrimony over the assassination of Mr Kim Jong-Nam.
The half-brother of Mr Kim Jong-Un, the leader of the totalitarian state, was killed after he was splashed in the face with a poisonous liquid thrown by a woman at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on Feb 13.
North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia, Mr Kang Chol, accused Malaysian police of brutal tactics in the treatment of the only North Korean arrested in the killing.
Four other suspects, all male, are believed to be back in North Korea. (See report right.)
Mr Kang accused Malaysian police of threatening the family of Mr Ri Jong Chol with guns, and also beating up the man's teenage son when they raided his condominium in Kuala Lumpur, reported the Star.
"Last Friday night, Malaysian plainclothes police raided the condominium of our citizen here in Kuala Lumpur and forcibly arrested him without any warrant or evidence," he said.
"They even pointed guns at his family members to threaten their lives and beat his teenage son in the face.
"This is the human rights abuse that can be seen only in US gang films," he told a press conference in front of the North Korean Embassy yesterday afternoon, just before he left for the Foreign Ministry after he had been summoned.
The Malaysian Foreign Ministry issued a statement while Mr Kang was still in the Foreign Ministry building to meet Deputy Secretary-General 1 Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin.
The strongly worded statement said Malaysia viewed the baseless allegations levelled by Mr Kang as a serious attempt to tarnish the country's reputation, reported the Star.
The Foreign Ministry's statement said the Malaysian Government had been transparent regarding the death of Mr Kim Jong-Nam.
The North Korean Embassy, the statement said, had been kept informed of developments related to the matter as well as the processes involved under Malaysian law.
"The Malaysian Government takes very seriously any unfounded attempt to tarnish its reputation," the statement said.
Things took another dramatic turn when Mr Kang gave a press conference after his meeting with the Foreign Ministry.
He said the police investigation could not be trusted and insisted the victim was not Mr Kim Jong-Nam.
Mr Kang told reporters the embassy had only ever identified the victim as Kim Chol, based on the passport carried by the dead man, reported Reuters.
Soon after this, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, speaking for the first time on the matter, said his country has no reason to paint North Korea in a bad light and will be objective in its inquiry into the death.
Mr Najib said that he expected North Korea to understand that Malaysia had to apply the rule of law in the case, reported the New Straits Times.
CCTV footage shows alleged airport attack
KUALA LUMPUR Footage from airport cameras purportedly showing the assault on the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emerged yesterday, as a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea escalated over the handling of a probe into the killing of Mr Kim Jong Nam.
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, released by Japanese broadcaster Fuji TV, apparently showed Mr Kim being assaulted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport by a woman, who is believed to have wiped a fast-acting poison on his face. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, and police officials were not immediately available for comment.
The grainy CCTV images, which have been posted on several websites, showed Mr Kim, wearing a light-coloured jacket and trousers and with a backpack on one shoulder, heading for an automatic check-in counter in the airport departure hall.
A woman is seen approaching him from behind on the left and another - identified by Fuji as a Vietnamese woman, wearing dark pants and a white shirt - walks rapidly up behind him from his right, before what appears to be a scuffle taking place.
ANOTHER ANGLE
In footage taken from another angle, the woman in the white shirt appears to lunge from behind and throw something over his head, locking her arms around him briefly.
As she quickly walks away, the second woman also moves off rapidly in another direction, although it is unclear what role she had in the assault.
Later footage showed the portly, balding middle-aged man stumbling, wiping his face, and seeking help from people while gesturing to his eyes before being escorted to a clinic.
Just as he enters the clinic his steps appear unsteady, and as he goes inside medical personnel appear to move urgently.
- REUTERS
Suspects believed to have returned to North Korea
KUALA LUMPUR Four suspects being hunted by Malaysian police in the assassination of North Korean exile Kim Jong-nam are believed to be back in Pyongyang after leaving the country for Jakarta immediately after the attack.
The four - Rhi Ji-hyon, 33, Hong Song-hac, 34, O Jong-gil, 55, and Ri Jae-nam, 57 - left for Jakarta from KLIA2 immediately after the attack on Monday.
From Jakarta, sources say they flew to Dubai and Vladivostok before reaching Pyongyang.
"They may have taken the long route to shake off the authorities," sources said.
Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said Malaysian police are cooperating with Interpol and other bodies to track them.
The police's first priority is to collect all evidence on the suspects' involvement in the case. "Next plan is to get them. We will use all resources to pursue them," Mr Noor Rashid told a press conference, the first by the police since the killing.
- THE STAR