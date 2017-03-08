M'sian police will 'compel' N Korean trio to leave embassy and cooperate with investigators

GEORGE TOWN Three of eight North Koreans wanted for questioning over Kim Jong-nam's assassination are hiding in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar has revealed.

He said police will compel the trio to emerge and cooperate with investigators under the Criminal Procedures Code, if they fail to come out soon.

The three have been identified as Hyon Kwang-Song, Hyon Kyang-song and Kim Uk-il.

"We believe they are at the embassy compound.

"If they do not come forth, we will compel them to come out, under Section 111 of Criminal Procedures Code of Malaysia, failing which, an arrest warrant will be issued.

"We will not raid the embassy building; we will wait outside for them to come out. We have got all the time," he told reporters at the Equatorial Hotel here yesterday.

IGP Khalid said the North Korean authorities have yet to respond to Malaysian police over their request to hand over the three suspects.

"We asked them to hand over the three, but they have not come back to us.

"I am saying again that the North Korean authorities are not cooperating with us in this investigation.

"We have applied for a 'blue notice' under Interpol, so that wherever they travel, (Interpol) will refer them to us," IGP Khalid added.