M'sia's anti-graft chief: Claims of extramarital affair 'dirty, disgusting'

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's anti-graft chief Dzulkifli Ahmad has addressed rumours about his alleged extramarital affair for the first time, calling the claims "dirty and disgusting attacks".

But he did not directly confirm or deny the alleged affair with a woman who was married at the time.

The allegations surfaced recently with a video of the alleged dalliance purportedly showing air tickets to Bali and several grainy pictures of Mr Dzulkifli and the woman.

Mr Dzulkifli, chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), has led the agency from July last year, turning it into an aggressive body in hauling up senior civil servants, politicians and aides of Cabinet ministers in graft cases.

Speaking on Tuesday to TV3, he said: "I would like to stress that I and my colleagues in MACC will carry out our duty to the best of our ability and will not be affected by these dirty and disgusting attacks."

Malaysia's police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police is investigating the case and is looking for the person who made the video posted on YouTube.