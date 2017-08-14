Mueller looking to interview  ex-chief of staff

WASHINGTON US special prosecutor Robert Mueller is seeking an interview with ousted White House chief of staff Reince Priebus as he expands his probe of Russian interference in the November election, The New York Times reported yesterday.

Mr Mueller wants to question current and former senior officials in President Donald Trump's administration about his move to fire Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey, in an attempt to determine whether Mr Trump obstructed justice, the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the matter.

Mr Mueller ordered FBI agents last month to raid the home of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

GRAND JURY

A grand jury is reported to have been impanelled to look at evidence, and the White House has been asked for documents related to former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who was fired shortly after taking office for his undisclosed Russia contacts.

But Mr Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Mr Mueller to lead the Russia probe, warned a week ago that he would need clearance before expanding his investigation.

The Times said Mr Comey met Mr Priebus at the White House on Feb 8, a week before the ex-FBI chief said Mr Trump pressured him to end a probe into Mr Flynn.