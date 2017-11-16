Mugabe under house arrest  as military takes control

HARARE Zimbabwe's military seized control of the country yesterday as President Robert Mugabe said he was under house arrest, although generals denied staging a coup.

Mr Mugabe's decades-long grip on power appeared to be fading as military vehicles blocked roads outside the Parliament in Harare, and senior soldiers delivered a late-night television address to the nation.

"The President... and his family are safe and sound, and their security is guaranteed," Major-General Sibusiso Moyo said, slowly reading out a statement.

"We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes...

"As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy. This is not a military takeover of government."