Mum of abandoned baby leaves behind heartbreaking letter

IPOH: "Please take care of my baby, I'm so sorry I have to abandon him."

These words were in a letter found with a newborn baby boy, whose cries drew the attention of a man who had parked his motorcycle at his house in Kamunting. He was surprised to find a baby next to a flower pot at around 2.30am on Monday.

The note went on to say: "I can't look after him but I really love him, please forgive me. I come from a faraway place. I hope that what I am doing is for the sake of my son's future.

Acting Taiping OCPD Supt Razlam Ab Hamid said the baby was healthy, wrapped in a green curtain and was placed on a black plastic bag on the ground.

Supt Razlam said the man called 999 and the baby, with his umbilical cord still attached, was taken to the Taiping Hospital where doctors estimated that the 2 to 2.5kg baby was born two hours before he was found.

"We are unable to identify the nationality of the baby," Supt Razlam said, adding that the baby will be cared for by the Social Welfare Department.