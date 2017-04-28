Mum of baby killed in Facebook video couldn't bear to watch

PHUKET The Thai mother of a baby killed by her boyfriend in a murder he broadcast on Facebook Live has described the harrowing moment she stumbled across the video and rushed to alert police.

The killing on Monday evening caused revulsion in Thailand and around the world, sparking renewed debate about what social media giants can do to more quickly remove such broadcasts.

Miss Jiranuch Trirat, a 22-year-old from Phuket, was left devastated after her boyfriend Wuttisan Wongtalay hanged their 11-month old daughter Natalie from the side of an abandoned building before taking his own life.

"I was with my older brother and he was logging onto his Facebook," she told AFP on Thursday from a Phuket temple where daily prayers were being held for Natalie ahead of her cremation tomorrow.

"He was scrolling down and suddenly we saw the live broadcast. I turned to take a look and saw him (Wuttisan) drop my daughter with the rope and I couldn't continue to watch."

The bodies of Wuttisan and Natalie were found a few hours later.