Mum learns of son's death through FB

SEREMBAN: A 56-year-old woman reportedly found out about her son's death through Facebook, after reading condolence messages written by friends on his page.

Madam Normadiah Ahmad, the mother of Mr Muhammad Syahidin Zainudin, said she trembled when reading the messages at 9am on Sunday morning, reported The Star.

The 27-year-old had died less than an hour earlier in a car accident involving a trailer and two motorcycles along Jalan Gadong-LBJ in Nilai, Seremban.

VERIFY

"I quickly called one of those who left a message to verify the news. The friend said my son was involved in an accident and had passed away," said Madam Normadiah, at Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar.

According to Nilai OCPD, Superintendent Zaidino Zaludin, the driver of the trailer lost control of his vehicle and veered into the opposite lane before crashing into Mr Muhammad Syahidin and another motorcycle.

Mr Muhammad Syahidin was dragged about 30m by the trailer and died at the scene.

The other motorcyclist, his pillion and the trailer driver suffered serious injuries.