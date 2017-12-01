Murder victim Kim Jong Nam had bottles of antidote in his backpack

SHAH ALAM: North Korean Kim Jong Nam, who was murdered with VX nerve agent, had a dozen bottles of antidote in his backpack, the Malaysian High Court heard.

The 12 bottles were filled with Atropine, a medication used to combat the effects of certain nerve agents and poisons, including VX. This was testified by the Alcohol and Clinical Toxicology Unit chief K. Sharmilah from the Malaysian Chemistry Department.

"I received the items together with seven other exhibits from police who handed it to me at about 4.06pm on March 10 for toxicology tests," she said yesterday during examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Fairuz Johari.

The witness was testifying in the trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, who are both charged with the murder of Mr Kim, 45, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on Feb 13. He is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Dr Sharmilah also agreed with defence counsel Gooi Soon Seng that a pesticide could cause death and result in the same symptoms as VX poisoning.

Another witness, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nasrol Sain Hamzah testified that he seized the LOL T-shirt worn by Doan on the day of the murder.

In a raid on Feb 15, ASP Nasrol and his team were led by the suspect to the room she rented at Sky Star Hotel in Sepang.

He said the shirt and a dress were in an open bag on the floor.