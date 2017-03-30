Muslim groups plan march against Jakarta governor

Indonesian Islamist groups rally outside the parliament calling for the government to suspend the Christian governor of the capital and for the courts to convict him of blasphemy, in Jakarta on February 21, 2017.

JAKARTA: Indonesian Muslims led by hardline groups plan to march to the presidential palace in Jakarta tomorrow, calling for the city's Christian governor to be sacked for suspected blasphemy.

Religious and political tensions have been running high ahead of a second and final round of the Jakarta governor election on April 19.

Incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is on trial for blasphemy, is running against a Muslim candidate.

The rally is expected to be the biggest demonstration since mass prayers in the grand mosque just days before the election's first round on Feb 15.

Mr Basuki, who got 43 per cent of the votes in the first round, remains popular for his efforts to ease Jakarta's traffic and flooding issues.