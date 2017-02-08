Myanmar monk caught with  4.6 million methamphetamine pills

YANGON: A Buddhist monk in Myanmar has been caught hiding more than four million methamphetamine pills in his monastery, police said, following a record haul of stimulant seizures last year.

The monk, named Arsara, is in custody after police discovered hundreds of thousands of the tablets in his car as he was driving from Shwe Baho village in the town of Maungdaw in Rakhine state bordering Bangladesh.

"First, the police found 400,000 drug pills", when they searched his vehicle on Sunday evening, local police chief Kyaw Mya Win said. "The police then went to the monk's monastery and found another 4.2m pills."