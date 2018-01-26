Myanmar slams US diplomat for ‘personal attack’ on Suu Kyi

YANGON: US diplomat Bill Richardson was accused yesterday of a "personal attack" on Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi after an excoriating take down of the former darling of the human rights community as he resigned from a panel on the Rohingya crisis.

A one-time Suu Kyi ally, Mr Richardson was one of five foreign members hand picked by Myanmar's civilian leader to serve on the committee.

But after a three-day visit to Myanmar, Mr Richardson struck out at his hosts, saying he could not in "good conscience" sit on a panel he feared would only "whitewash" the causes of the Rohingya crisis.

He lambasted Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Laureate, for an "absence of moral leadership" over Rakhine and described her "furious response" to his calls to free two Reuters journalists arrested covering the crisis.

A Myanmar government spokesman hit back yesterday, accusing the former New Mexico Governor of over-stepping the mark.

"He should review himself over his personal attack against our State Counsellor," government spokesman Zaw Htay said.