Myanmar's Muslims break fast out in the cold

Dozens of Muslims standing in line at a mosque under umbrellas during a monsoon in Yangon, waiting for a small portion of rice and curry to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan. PHOTO: AFP

YANGON: Huddled under umbrellas to escape a thundering monsoon, dozens of Muslims stood in line at a Yangon mosque for a small portion of rice and curry to break their Ramadan fast.

Many would have normally prayed at Islamic schools that for six decades doubled as a place for Muslims to come together for worship.

But last month the madrassahs in eastern Yangon were closed down by a Buddhist nationalist mob, one of a growing number of raids by resurgent hardliners intent on silencing the Muslim minority.

Nearby, old men used wooden paddles to stir steaming vats of daal, which was portioned into tiffin carriers with rice and handed to waiting families.

Muslims make up only some 3-4 per cent of Myanmar's population, including the Rohingya minority from western Rakhine State, but the religion traces its roots in the country back centuries.

Now, many are feeling unwelcome in their own homeland.

"When I was young, there was no discrimination. We were very friendly (with Buddhists)," said one man, Mr Hussein.