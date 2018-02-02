N. Korea flag flies in Seoul
North Korea's flag was raised in the South yesterday for the Winter Olympics.
The two are still technically at war as the 1950-53 Korean conflict did not end with a peace treaty. Under the law, displaying Pyongyang's flag (seen here next to Japan's flag) is a violation. But to comply with protocol that competing countries' emblems are displayed, prosecutors have granted an exemption for Games venues, AFP reported.
