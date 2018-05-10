N Korea releases detained Americans ahead of Trump-Kim summit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said yesterday that three Americans detained by North Korea have been released and are on their way home with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Mr Trump said he will greet Mr Pompeo and the Americans when they land at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington at 2am Thursday (2pm Thursday Singapore time).

"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health," Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mr Pompeo had arrived in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, earlier yesterday from Japan and headed to its Koryo Hotel for meetings.

The three US detainees being released are Korean-American missionary Kim Dong Chul; Mr Kim Sang Duk, also known as Tony Kim, who spent a month teaching at the foreign-funded Pyongyang University of Science and Technology before he was arrested in 2017; and Mr Kim Hak Song, who also taught at the university.