N. Korea says Trump 'has lit the fuse of war'

MOSCOW: US President Donald Trump "lit the fuse of war" against North Korea with his provocative comments to the United Nations last month, North Korea's foreign minister said.

Mr Trump has engaged in an escalating war of words with North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un, trading insults amid rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

"With his belligerent and mad address to the United Nations, it can be said that Trump has lit the fuse of war against us," Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told Russia's state news agency during an interview in Pyongyang on Wednesday.

"Our dear supreme leader Kim Jong Un had already sternly warned: The US must act in a reasonable manner and cease attacking us if it does not want to be humiliated in front of the whole world under the weight of our blows."

Mr Ri also lashed out at a tough new package of UN sanctions brought in last month.

"The government of our republic has many times stated that any attempt to strangle us, to choke us in the guise of sanctions is equivalent to an act of war," he said.

He added that North Korea would not rule out "the use of the most extreme measures in response".

Mr Trump used his maiden speech to the UN last month to threaten to "destroy" the nuclear-armed nation if Mr Kim did not back down, referring to him as "Rocket Man".

He said earlier this month that "only one thing will work" in relation to North Korea.