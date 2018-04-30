N Korea’s Kim to invite US experts for nuclear site shutdown

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korean President Moon Jae In at their historic summit last week.

SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to invite experts and journalists from the United States and South Korea when the country closes its nuclear test site in May, officials said here yesterday, as US President Donald Trump pressed for total denuclearisation ahead of his own unprecedented meeting with Mr Kim.

On Friday, Mr Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In vowed "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula in the first inter-Korean summit in more than a decade, but the declaration did not include concrete steps to reach that goal.

North Korea's state media had said before the summit that Pyongyang would immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests, scrap its nuclear test site and instead pursue economic growth and peace.

Mr Kim told Mr Moon that he would soon invite the experts and journalists to "open to the international community" the dismantling of the facilities, the Blue House said.

To facilitate future cross-border cooperation, Kim pledged to scrap the unique time zone Pyongyang created in 2015. He said the North would move its clocks forward 30 minutes to be in sync with the South, nine hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time.

Late Saturday, Mr Trump told Mr Moon in a phone call that he was pleased the leaders of the two Koreas reaffirmed the goal of complete denuclearisation during their summit, Seoul officials said yesterday. The White House said Mr Trump and Mr Moon "emphasised that a peaceful and prosperous future for North Korea is contingent upon its complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation".