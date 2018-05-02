Najib announces wage hike, other benefits ahead of vote

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak promised yesterday to raise the minimum wage this year if he wins the general election, adding to a raft of promises to voters as he faces a resurgent opposition.

Mr Najib told a Labour Day rally that he would raise the minimum wage from the current RM1,000 ($337) per month in peninsular Malaysia and RM920 in Sabah and Sarawak if his coalition wins the polls.

"So if you want the minimum wage rate to be raised, you know what to do. Do we have a deal?" he said to cheers from some 2,000 people gathered at the rally.

Mr Najib also announced RM200 million for a skilled workers programme, an additional RM60 million allocation for an insurance plan for retrenched workers and better maternity benefits for private sector workers.