Najib appoints Irwan Serigar as chairman of Bandar Malaysia, TRX City

Malaysia yesterday announced the appointment of Treasury secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah as the chairman of TRX City and Bandar Malaysia.

Prime Minister Najib Razak said Dr Irwan would head a team with overall responsibility for these projects and the monetisation of 1Malaysia Development Bhd's (1MDB) remaining real estate assets, reported New Straits Times (NST).

"I have full confidence that, under Irwan's leadership, the prospects for and development of Bandar Malaysia will go from strength to strength," he said in a statement.

Mr Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said the ministry would retain 100 per cent ownership of Bandar Malaysia to ensure greater benefit for the nation.

The Budiman Committee - which was established in 2015 to oversee the rationalisation exercise of 1MDB - would be dissolved, he said.

He said TRX City and Bandar Malaysia would soon announce a request for proposal (RFP) process, inviting expressions of interest for the role of master developer of Bandar Malaysia, NST reported.