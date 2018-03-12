Najib calls opposition group's election promises 'poisoned honey'

PAGOH Prime Minister Najib Razak has urged the people not be taken in by the opposition's empty promises.

He described Pakatan Harapan as "Pakatan Hypocrite" and their election promises as "poisoned honey".

In a clear reference to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Mahathir Mohamad, Mr Najib told the voters not to elect a 93-year-old back into power. Dr Mahathir is opposition alliance's prime minister candidate.

"Now, they want to limit the prime minister's tenure to two terms. However, this was not the case in the past when he ruled for 22 years, or 51/2 terms.

"Let's wait and see if Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who is in his second term, is retiring in the coming election," he said at the launch of the national Barisan Pemuda and Puteri election machinery here yesterday.

The launch, attended by thousands of people, was held next to the Pribumi office.

On the Registrar of Societies ordering Pribumi to submit minutes of meetings at the branch, division and central levels, Mr Najib asked how the party is supposed to run the country when it is not in order itself.

"In the past they described one of their partners as chauvinistic, which is anti-Islam.

"Now, they are supporting each other," he said.

Mr Najib expressed confidence that Barisan Nasional (BN) will be able to resolve the water issues in Selangor once it wrests the state back.

"If Barisan is able to build the Mass Rapid Transit system that uses driverless trains, this water issue can be resolved," he said.

He also announced there will be a specific chapter for the younger generation in BN's election manifesto for the general election.

He said it will cover an array of aspects, including knowledge, salary and income and job opportunities.

Mr Najib also wants BN to keep Pagoh, which is currently held by Pribumi's Muhyiddin Yassin, the former deputy prime minister who was expelled from Umno in 2016.