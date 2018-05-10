Najib fails to appear at Umno HQ, press conference delayed to today

Prime Minister Najib Razak shows his ink-stained finger as he leaves a polling station in a vehicle in Pahang.

KUALA LUMPUR With almost an hour to midnight last night, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak did not appear as eager media personnel camped out in Umno headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Everyone was waiting for the arrival of Mr Najib, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman.

He was expected to hold a press conference to address the election results. It was later announced that the conference had been postponed to 11am today.

It was earlier learnt that Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein had already arrived at PWTC.

Without addressing reporters, Mr Hishammuddin went straight to the party's office at Menara Dato Onn.

Supporters were seen milling about at the Riverside Cafe inside PWTC as well as outside PWTC's entrance.

RUSH

The anticipation from the media was so strong that almost all official-looking vehicles prompted a mini rush around them, hoping that a VIP would be inside.

Earlier at around 9.30pm, Wanita Umno chief Shahrizat Abdul Jalil was seen leaving PWTC without speaking to reporters.