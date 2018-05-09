Najib: GST hardest decision I had to make since becoming PM

Malaysia Prime Minister and ruling Barisan Nasional chief Najib Razak (with microphone) on the campaign trail yesterday at his constituency, Pekan, in the eastern state of Pahang. PHOTO: EPA

PETALING JAYA Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak says implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was the hardest decision he ever had to make since he became prime minister in 2009.

"Introducing GST was one of the hardest decisions I have made.

" I knew that it would lead to increases in the prices of some goods and services, and that it would be painful for some Malaysians," Mr Najib said in a statement on Monday.

However, he said that with GST, the country was made fiscally independent and stable without needing to be overly-reliant on the price of oil.

"This is something that was out of our hands and any downturn in the oil price, as we experienced a few years ago, could, without intervention, have led to a serious recession that would hit the people hard," he said.

He assured Malaysians that although there was some "short-term pain", the rewards will be felt in the years to come.

Mr Najib added that the money from GST was channelled directly to Malaysians in "carefully targeted programmes" to ensure that it went to those that needed it the most, rather than through blanket subsidies that even benefited billionaires.

He also said since being premier, he had created 2.7 million jobs, in addition to attaining an increase of Gross National Income of over 50 per cent.

Mr Najib pointed out that the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition and the government have also helped struggling Malaysians to get by with programmes such as 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M), training for young people, credit for micro entrepreneurs and assistance for women and rural communities.

He alsocalled on Malaysians not to be fooled by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad's allegations.

" He has apologised sincerely for nothing.

"The truth is he is trying to use his former allies, just as they are trying to use him," he said.