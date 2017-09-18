Najib: Strong representation of Chinese community needed in government

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has urged the Chinese community to come forward to help the country to continue to prosper and to join politics as well.

Mr Najib said all races, including the Chinese, had a hand in the success and progress of Malaysia, adding that for the country to continue to prosper, this spirit of cooperation must go on.

"There is no doubt that what we have achieved is because of the cooperation and mutual understanding among all races - the Alis, Ah Kaus and Muthus who have worked hand in hand, shoulder to shoulder as citizens of this country," he said.

Mr Najib made these remarks at the Chinese Community Patriotic Assembly event organised by the Malaysian Chinese Association to celebrate Malaysia Day.

Mr Najib said there was no question about the community's commitment and love for the country.

"Not only do we recognise your contribution to the country, the presence of thousands here today is a clear sign of your loyalty towards Malaysia," he said to loud cheers from the audience.

Mr Najib said the Chinese wanted economic wealth and quality education, but he pointed out that achieving this requires peace, harmony and stability.

"You also need a government that is fair to you. If there is no peace and harmony, the Chinese would be the first to be targeted."

Mr Najib added that the community is known for their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. But he also pointed out that having a government that "opens doors" for them was an advantage.

"You look at the list of the top 10 richest individuals in Malaysia. Somewhere along the line, particularly in the early period, the key was given to them by the government led by Umno. We gave them opportunities; we want the community to succeed."

Mr Najib said a strong representation of the community is needed in the administration.

Currently, only 6 per cent of the Barisan lawmakers are representing the Chinese in Parliament.

"This is too few. We need the numbers to go up. This is a multiracial country and representation in the government must reflect this," he said.

Urging the Chinese community not to fall for the Opposition's propaganda, he said the government is committed to bringing more progress and prosperity for everyone to enjoy.