Nearly 200  US lawmakers sue Trump

WASHINGTON More than 190 Democratic lawmakers sued President Donald Trump in federal court yesterday, saying he had accepted funds from foreign governments through his businesses without congressional consent in violation of the Constitution.

The complaint said Mr Trump had not sought congressional approval for any of the payments his hundreds of businesses had received from foreign governments since he took office in January, even though the Constitution requires him to do so.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment but has said Mr Trump's business interests do not violate the United States Constitution.

The Trump Organisation has said it will donate profits from customers representing foreign governments to the US Treasury but will not require such customers to identify themselves.