Nearly all Malaysian states hit by floods

PETALING JAYA: Floods have affected almost all Malaysian states, with thousands of people evacuated to relief centres.

Many areas in Johor, Selangor, Perak, Malacca, Kelantan, Sabah, Sarawak, Pahang and Negri Sembilan have been affected.

In Johor, eight of 10 districts have been hit, bringing the total number of evacuees to 8,204 - from 2,428 families housed in 70 relief centres statewide - as of early yesterday morning.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said that Muar was the latest district to be affected by floods with 90 victims evacuated and sent to the Dewan Semai Bakti Gugusan Felda Moakil relief centre.

RELOCATED

Segamat remained the worst hit, as the number of flood victims increased to 6,609 from 2,012 families in 50 centres as of 6am yesterday while in Perak, about 400 people from four districts were relocated.

In Selangor, heavy rains since Monday evening displaced 152 residents from 45 families, who are now housed at two evacuation centres.