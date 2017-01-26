Nearly all Malaysian states hit by floods
Johor among worst hit, thousands evacuated to relief centres
PETALING JAYA: Floods have affected almost all Malaysian states, with thousands of people evacuated to relief centres.
Many areas in Johor, Selangor, Perak, Malacca, Kelantan, Sabah, Sarawak, Pahang and Negri Sembilan have been affected.
In Johor, eight of 10 districts have been hit, bringing the total number of evacuees to 8,204 - from 2,428 families housed in 70 relief centres statewide - as of early yesterday morning.
Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said that Muar was the latest district to be affected by floods with 90 victims evacuated and sent to the Dewan Semai Bakti Gugusan Felda Moakil relief centre.
RELOCATED
Segamat remained the worst hit, as the number of flood victims increased to 6,609 from 2,012 families in 50 centres as of 6am yesterday while in Perak, about 400 people from four districts were relocated.
In Selangor, heavy rains since Monday evening displaced 152 residents from 45 families, who are now housed at two evacuation centres.
And in Malacca, the flood and disaster management committee is getting ready for relief efforts after several rivers in Alor Gajah and Jasin threatened to burst their banks, said Chief Minister Idris Haron. - THE STAR