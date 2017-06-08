New arrest made in London attack
LONDON British police yesterday said a 30-year-old man had been arrested, following the London Bridge terror attack which killed seven people and injured 48.
Officers arrested him in the eastern London suburb of Ilford, near Barking, where two of the assailants lived.
The Saturday attack was claimed by the Islamic State and follows the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena by Salman Abedi, killing 22 people.
There are now two men in custody, while another 12 people held following the attack have since been released.- AFP