New economic sanctions against Qatar expected

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain are expected to have discussed imposing new economic sanctions on Qatar when they met in the Bahraini capital Manama yesterday, the pan-Arab al-Hayat newspaper reported.

The four Arab states cut ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of backing terrorist groups and cosying up to their arch-foe Iran, allegations Doha denies.

Foreign ministers of the four countries "are expected to impose sanctions that will gradually affect the Qatari economy", the al-Hayat said, citing unidentified sources, without giving further details.

Bahrain's state news agency BNA said on Saturday that King Hamad Isa al-Khalifa had hailed cooperation between the four countries in fighting terrorism.

Diplomatic efforts led by Kuwait and involving the United States and Turkey have failed to end the row, which has affected travel and communications between Qatar and the four countries and led to harsh verbal exchanges in the media.

Saudi Arabia has closed its land border with Qatar while all four countries have cut air and sea links with Doha, demanding the gas-exporting country take several measures to show it was changing its policies.