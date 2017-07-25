New Malaysian MRT line hit by vandals within a week

Stations on the $6.7 billion Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line have been plagued by vandals and litterbugs.

PETALING JAYA: It has only been a week since the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line became fully operational, but the project's owner has already had to fork out thousands of ringgit to repair damage caused by vandals.

Litterbugs have also leaving behind rubbish, including cigarette butts and even a broken spotlight, in the station compounds, marring the image of the RM21 billion (S$6.7 billion) public transport project.

Scratches have been found on specially designed benches in at least four underground stations at Muzium Negara, Pasar Seni, Merdeka and Bukit Bintang, said Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd strategic communications and stakeholder relations director Najmuddin Abdullah.

Mr Najmuddin said closer examination showed that the gouges on the benches were not accidentally caused by bags or other items but were most likely acts of vandalism.

He said these benches, built from winning entries in a design competition for students, stand out and therefore become more inviting targets for vandals than the regular benches at above-ground stations, none of which have been vandalised so far.

"When it comes to teething problems for the MRT, one major issue is vandalism, as it's quite rampant," he said.