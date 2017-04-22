New ocean debris drift study shows possible location of missing MH370

Researchers used an actual cut-out part of a Boeing 777 for the study.

SYDNEY: A new ocean debris drift analysis has shown that missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 is most likely within a proposed expanded search area rejected by Australia and Malaysia in January, the Australian government's scientific agency said yesterday.

The A$200 million (S$210 million) search for the aircraft, which disappeared in 2014 with 239 people onboard, was suspended when both countries rejected a recommendation to search north of the 120,000 sq km area already canvassed, saying it was too imprecise.

The new debris drift analysis suggests the missing Boeing 777 may be located in a much smaller 25,000 sq km zone.

Dr David Griffin, a principal research scientist at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation said they were "more confident" of their findings. The report used an actual Boeing 777 flaperon cut down to match the one from MH370 found on Reunion island off the coast of Africa in 2015, rather than a wood and steel model used previously.