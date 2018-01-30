New task for China President's ally Wang Qishan suggests bigger role
BEIJING: China implied yesterday a new job could be in the offing for Mr Wang Qishan, the former top graft-buster and ally of President Xi Jinping, with an announcement he had been chosen as a delegate from Hunan province to the annual meeting of Parliament.
Mr Wang stepped down from the Politburo Standing Committee, the apex of power in China, last October.
Aged 69, he had reached the age at which top officials tend to retire, but sources told Reuters that Mr Xi could keep him on in some capacity, thanks to his loyalty and history of successfully tackling issues such as corruption.
If he does not retire, that may set a precedent for Mr Xi to stay on after he completes the traditional two terms in office.Some sources have said he might become the new vice-president. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now