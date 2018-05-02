New UK Home Secretary pledges 'fair and humane' immigration system

Britain's new Home Secretary Sajid Javid takes over Ms Amber Rudd (above) after she quit.

Britain's new Home Secretary Sajid Javid (above) takes over Ms Amber Rudd after she quit.

LONDON: Britain's new interior minister pledged on Monday to create a "fair and humane immigration" system hours after being appointed as he tried to deal with a deportation scandal.

British Prime Minister Theresa May had appointed Mr Sajid Javid to replace Ms Amber Rudd, who quit the post of home secretary on Sunday after misleading lawmakers over deportation targets for illegal immigrants.

A rapid riser in the government, Mr Javid's first task was to deal with the fallout from the Windrush scandal - moves to deport legal but undocumented elderly Caribbean immigrants.

The scandal has prompted a wider debate about the government's harsh methods against illegal immigration.

"I want to start by making a pledge to the Windrush generation," Mr Javid told lawmakers.

"I will do whatever it takes to put it right."

While interior minister between 2010 and 2016, Mrs May pioneered controversial policies intended to create a "hostile environment" for people in Britain illegally.

Her clampdown on illegal immigration, that began as a bid to identify those without papers, scooped up many elderly people from the Windrush generation - named after the ship that brought the first group of migrants from the West Indies in 1948.

Invited to Britain to help it rebuild after World War II, they were given a legal right to remain by a 1971 law.

However, many never formalised their status, often because they were children who came over on their parents' passports and then never applied for their own.

These policies are now under fire for ensnaring the Windrush generation - with fears that European Union citizens could be similarly targeted post-Brexit.

A second-generation immigrant to Britain, Mr Javid said that he would be adopting a new tone in the role.

"I don't like the term 'hostile' and I won't be using it," he vowed. "It is a phrase that is unhelpful and doesn't represent our values as a country."

Ms Rudd was forced from office after saying there were no targets for the removal of people deemed to be in the country illegally. She tendered her resignation after documents emerged showing there were such goals.

Her departure is bad timing for Mrs May, whose centre-right Conservatives faces bruising local elections on Thursday. Ms Rudd was the fifth person to quit the Cabinet since last June's snap general election, which cost the Conservatives their majority in Parliament.