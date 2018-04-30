New US secretary of state talks tough on Iran

RIYADH Washington's new chief diplomat lashed out at Iran yesterday as he met Saudi leaders and headed to Israel to rally opposition to Teheran and brief US allies on President Donald Trump's threat to quit the Iran nuclear deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who set off on his first diplomatic trip within hours of being sworn in, met with Saudi King Salman yesterday after arriving in Riyadh and had dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed.

Mr Pompeo was to fly on to Tel Aviv to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before heading to Jordan, wrapping up a weekend of talks with some of Iran's most fervent foes in the region.

After the meetings in Riyadh, he accused Iran of destabilising the Middle East, including through its support for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and for Shiite rebels in Yemen.

"(Iran) supports proxy militias and terrorist groups. It is an arms dealer to the Huthi rebels in Yemen and Iran conducts cyber-hacking campaigns. And it supports the murderous Assad regime," Mr Pompeo said at a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

"Unlike the prior administration we will not neglect the vast scope of Iran's terrorism."

Mr Trump is due to decide on May 12 whether to reimpose sanctions on Teheran, putting in peril a landmark 2015 nuclear accord which most world powers see as key to preventing Teheran from gaining atomic weapons.

But Mr Trump and America's Middle East allies argue the deal, approved by Mr Trump's predecessor, Mr Barack Obama, is too weak and needs to be replaced with a more permanent arrangement and supplemented by controls on Iran's missile programme.

Mr Jubeir said Riyadh supports "efforts aimed at improving the nuclear deal" and called for further sanctions against Iran for its "violations of international decisions on ballistic missiles, its support for terrorism and its interference in the affairs of countries in the region".

Mr Pompeo said the nuclear deal "in its current form" does not do enough to make sure Iran never possesses atomic weapons, and again suggested Mr Trump was ready to nix the agreement.

"We will continue to work with our European allies to fix that deal, but if a deal cannot be reached, the president has said he will leave that deal," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel left Washington this week after talks with Mr Trump which failed to secure any promise to keep the deal alive.

TOUGH LINE

That may be music to the ears of Saudi and Israeli leaders, who support a tougher line on Iran.

"This administration has made it a priority to address Iran's missile programmes," a senior US official told reporters in Riyadh, condemning missile attacks by Yemen's Teheran-backed Huthi rebels on Saudi Arabia.

The latest volley of missiles - which are in part a response to Saudi air strikes in rebel-held parts of Yemen - was fired across the border shortly before Mr Pompeo arrived in Riyadh.

US officials travelling with Mr Pompeo said the missiles had been supplied by Iran, citing the attacks as evidence that regional powers should work together.

But Mr Pompeo came with some requests.

US officials want Riyadh to ensure that any solution to Yemen's civil war will be a political one and that Saudi-led coalition forces must not exacerbate the massive humanitarian crisis there.

Washington also wants to see an end to the Gulf crisis that has seen Saudi Arabia and regional allies impose a diplomatic and trade embargo on fellow US ally Qatar.

And, perhaps most importantly for Mr Trump, Mr Pompeo will urge Saudi Arabia to provide personnel and funding to help US efforts to stabilise north-eastern Syria and defeat the remnants of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.