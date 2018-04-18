New York Times, New Yorker win Pulitzer for reports on Weinstein

(From left) The New York Times staff writers Megan Twohey and Jodie Kantor addressing colleagues in the newsroom after the team they led won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.

NEW YORK: The New York Times and The New Yorker won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service on Monday for explosive reporting that brought down Harvey Weinstein and spawned a cultural watershed on the issue of sexual harassment.

The prestigious prize was awarded to the Times team led by Ms Jodi Kantor and Ms Megan Twohey and New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow, for reports that disgraced the Hollywood mogul and sparked an avalanche of accusations against other powerful men.

Since the Times and New Yorker articles last October, more than 100 women have publicly accused the producer of misconduct ranging from sexual harassment to rape, sparking the #MeToo movement that has seen influential men lose their jobs and reputation.

The 102th edition of the Pulitzer Prizes were announced at Columbia University in New York by administrator Dana Canedy.

The Washington Post won the Pulitzer in the investigative category for relentless reporting seen as having influenced the outcome of the 2017 Senate race in Alabama, revealing Republican candidate Roy Moore's alleged past sexual harassment of teenage girls.

The New York Times and The Washington Post shared the national reporting prize for furthering understanding of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the connections between Russian actors and the Trump campaign, his transition team and administration, Ms Canedy said.