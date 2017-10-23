New Zealand PM-elect to push for TPP changes
SYDNEY Incoming New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern insists she will push for changes to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) due to be finalised next month.
The prime minister-elect told TVNZ's Q+A programme yesterday that she supports the TPP as well as lifting exports.
But she also insisted on proceeding with the Labour Party's plan to stop foreign speculation in the housing market, which would breach the draft agreement.
Ms Ardern said she would lobby for changes to the agreement at next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam. - REUTERS