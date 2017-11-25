New Zimbabwe president promises sweeping changes

HARARE: Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed sweeping change as he was sworn in as Zimbabwe's president yesterday, seeking to reassure foreign investors and pledging to fight poverty and corruption after Mr Robert Mugabe's resignation.

In his inaugural address, the new president set out a programme of dramatic change that promised a stark reversal of many of Mr Mugabe's signature policies.

He pledged that his government would compensate white farmers whose land was seized by Mr Mugabe, would protect international investments in the country and re-engage with foreign powers.

"I humbly appeal to all of us that we let bygones be bygones... We must work together - you, me, all of us who make this nation," he said at the ceremony.