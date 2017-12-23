Nine foreigners among Melbourne car attack injured

There were more Australian policemen on the streets after the car attack left 18 people injured on Thursday.

MELBOURNE A man who mowed down 18 pedestrians in Melbourne, half of them foreigners, said he carried out the attack to avenge "mistreatment of Muslims", Australia said yesterday, while stressing it had still found no link to any terrorist group.

Three people remained critically injured in hospital after the Australian-Afghan driver ploughed through a busy downtown intersection in his car on Thursday in what authorities said was a "deliberate act".

The 32-year-old, who came to Australia as a refugee, has a history of drug abuse and mental problems, and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reiterated that officials had established no terrorism link "at this stage".

Mr Turnbull said: "He has said, in a number of what the police are describing as utterings, that he attributed his actions to perceived mistreatment of Muslims.

"But at this stage, because investigations are continuing, apart from that statement, there are no known links to any political issues or any links to extremist groups, and I am advised at the moment that no terrorism link has been identified."

But he added that "a mass of material" was being investigated and "nothing should be ruled out".

The man, who was wrestled from the car by an off-duty police officer, was due to undergo a psychiatric assessment yesterday and is yet to be formally interviewed. He was widely identified in the Australian media as Saeed Noori.

Police said nine foreign nationals were among those hurt, including three South Koreans. Two of them - men in their 60s - are among the critically hurt.

Police said the other overseas victims came from China, Italy, India, Venezuela, Ireland and New Zealand, with the city full of tourists for the festive season.

Mr Turnbull assured Australians that Thursday's carnage was an isolated incident and "we should continue to go about our daily lives in the way we always do".

"We should always be cautious, but we are not going to be cowed or intimidated by cowardly acts of individuals who seek to do us harm in public spaces, like this," he said.

NORMAL

Melbourne began returning to normal yesterday, with roads reopened.

But there was a boosted armed police presence, with a major carols by candlelight event scheduled for Christmas Eve and the Boxing Day cricket Test between Australia and England taking place nearby.

Thursday's incident came after a car rammed into pedestrians in Melbourne's busiest mall in January, killing six people.

The driver, whose case is still being heard in court, was a drug addict and had allegedly just stabbed his brother.