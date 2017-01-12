No compromising dossier on Trump: Kremlin

MOSCOW The Kremlin said yesterday it was "total nonsense" that Russian officials had assembled a file of compromising information on US President-elect Donald Trump.

Two US officials said yesterday that the heads of four US intelligence agencies had last week presented Mr Trump with classified documents which included unverified claims that Russian intelligence operatives had compromising information about him.

Addressing reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the dossier containing the claims was a hoax that had been dreamt up to further harm US-Russia relations, which are already at their lowest level since the Cold War.

"It is an attempt to damage our bilateral relations. It is pulp fiction," said Mr Peskov.

"You have to react to this with a certain humour, but there's also a sad side to this. Hysteria is being whipped up to maintain a political witch-hunt."

The revelation comes just 10 days before Mr Trump's inauguration. Yesterday, Mr Trump dismissed the reports, tweeting: "Fake news - a total political witch-hunt."

Several US media outlets, including BuzzFeed, have published - without corroborating the contents - the 35-page dossier of memos.

The dossier, which has been circulating in Washington circles for months, describes sex parties involving Mr Trump and prostitutes at a luxury hotel in Moscow in 2013.

Said the dossier: "According to Source D, where s/he had been present, Mr Trump's (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel where he knew President and Mrs Obama (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform 'golden showers' in front of him.