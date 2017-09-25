No entry for those visiting Malaysia for gay party

PENANG The Immigration Department is working with the police and Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to obtain information about individuals who could be entering Malaysia for a planned gay party on Sept 30, said Immigration Department director-general Mustafar Ali.

He said the agencies were identifying the individuals and sharing information with the Immigration Department, so that those individuals would be red-flagged in the system and served with the Not To Land notice upon reaching the country.

"Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had instructed me not to allow them to enter the country and I had also conveyed the information to the 137 entry points managed by us," he said.

"The beer festival or gay party is against our country's culture and we will be strict in denying their entry."

Malaysian Chinese Association president Liow Tiong Lai said the immigration department should not impose a blanket ban on individuals.

Mr Liow expressed surprise and disagreement with Mr Mustafar's statement.

He said that Jakim should not be involved with the Immigration blacklist.

He said: "Drinking may be a sin in Islam but, for non-Muslims, we still have our freedoms and choice to drink or not.