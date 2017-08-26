No tolerance for corruption in Chinese military: People's Liberation Army Daily

BEIJING: The Chinese military needs to be on its guard against corruption rearing its head again, the official People's Liberation Army Daily said yesterday, warning the arrow cannot be put back in the quiver in the fight.

China's military, the world's largest and currently undergoing an ambitious modernisation campaign, has been an important focus of President Xi Jinping's campaign against deep-seated graft since he took power almost five years ago.

Dozens of officers have been investigated and jailed, including Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong, both former vice-chairmen of the Central Military Commission, which Mr Xi heads.

Guo was jailed for life last year. Xu died of cancer in 2015 before he could face trial.

In a lengthy front page story, the People's Liberation Army Daily said the "illusions of the corrupt elements had been smashed" and that the "evil begotten" by Xu and Guo had been cleared away like smog dispersed by the wind.

However, the corruption fight needed to continue, not stop, with perseverance and tenacity, the paper said.

"Ice that is three feet thick was not formed overnight; melting three-feet-thick ice will also not happen overnight," it said, using a classical Chinese aphorism about not being able to accomplish a difficult task easily or quickly.

A hard task remains to ensure the armed forces are clean and that the influence of Guo and Xu are fully purged, the paper added.