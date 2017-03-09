No wiretap evidence seen: Nunes

WASHINGTON The chairman of the US House of Representatives intelligence committee said on Tuesday he had not seen any evidence to support President Donald Trump's allegation of being wiretapped by then president Barack Obama during last year's presidential campaign.

Republican Representative Devin Nunes said that if Mr Trump's assertion were true, the leaders of Congress and chairmen of its two intelligence committees, known collectively as the "Gang of Eight", should have been briefed.

"I have not seen that evidence," Mr Nunes told a news conference.

'BIGGER QUESTION'

"I think the bigger question that needs to be answered is whether or not Mr Trump or any of his associates were in fact targeted by any of the intelligence agencies or law enforcement authorities."

Mr Trump has since pressed the House and Senate intelligence committees to expand probes into allegations that Russia meddled in the US election to look into his charge.