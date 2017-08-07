'Noisy' couple attacked in bar in Selangor

Mr Thoo Kang Wei had over 60 stitches on his head and face.

KLANG A man and his girlfriend claimed they were assaulted by a group of people for being too noisy at a bar in Selangor.

Mr Thoo Kang Wei, 33, who had more than 60 stitches on his head and face, also claimed that he was in a coma for a day in hospital while his girlfriend Chong Sook Kuan, 31, suffered cuts on her face.

He said he was having a drink and playing card games with Miss Chong and two other friends at the bar in Bandar Baru Klang at about 9pm last Monday when several men told them off.

Mr Thoo, who is self-employed, said he apologised before a woman and one of the men from that table pulled him outside to question him.

"I explained to them that we were just playing card games and apologised again if we were noisy.

"Inside, I went to their table and apologised again," he said, adding that the woman came by again to ask Miss Chong to be quiet and not cause any trouble.

"We decided to leave immediately. So I told my friends to go first while my girlfriend and I stayed behind to pay the bill.

"Soon, we were surrounded by (the woman's) friends and they started hurling abuse at us," he said, adding that there were about 10 of them or more.

Mr Thoo claimed he pleaded with them to let him and his girlfriend go but one of them suddenly flung a glass at him.

He added that the other men also started throwing glasses at them, injuring his head and his right eye.