North Korea claims CIA plot to assassinate Kim

SEOUL: North Korea yesterday accused the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of plotting with South Korea to assassinate leader Kim Jong Un, amid soaring tensions in the flashpoint region.

The CIA and Seoul's Intelligence Services have "hatched a vicious plot" involving unspecified "biochemical substances" to kill the hermit state's young leader during public ceremonial events in Pyongyang, the Ministry of State Security said.

For the CIA "assassination by use of biochemical substances including radioactive substance and nano poisonous substance is the best method that does not require access to the target, their lethal results will appear after six or 12 months", the ministry said in a statement carried by state media.