North Korea orders mass production of new anti-aircraft weapon

SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the test of a new anti-aircraft weapon system and ordered its mass production and deployment throughout the country, the state news agency reported yesterday, after weeks of defiant ballistic missile tests.

The North's KCNA news agency did not report the exact nature of the weapon or the time of the test but said it was organised by the Academy of National Defence Science, a blacklisted agency that is believed to be developing nuclear weapons.

The North has been pushing to develop a wide range of weapon systems since early last year at an unprecedented pace. These include a long-range missile capable of striking the mainland United States. Pyongyand has also in recent weeks tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile.