North Korea rejects UN sanctions, warns US of 'greatest pain'

GENEVA: North Korea yesterday rejected a UN Security Council resolution imposing tougher sanctions and said the United States would soon face the "greatest pain" it had ever experienced.

The Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea on Monday over the country's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept 3, imposing a ban on its textile exports and capping imports of crude oil.

"My delegation condemns in the strongest terms and categorically rejects the latest illegal and unlawful UN Security Council resolution," Pyongyang's ambassador, Han Tae Song, told the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is "ready to use a form of ultimate means", Mr Han said without elaborating.