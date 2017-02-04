North Korea sacks spymaster, executes officials

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sacked his spy chief for abuse of power and executed officials of the state security agency, South Korea's Unification Ministry said yesterday.

Minister of state security Kim Won Hong was dismissed in the middle of last month after the agency came under scrutiny for power abuse and corruption, the ministry's spokesman said.

"Mr Kim Jong Un fired Mr Kim Won Hong, one of his close aides who supported his reign of terror," he said, adding the latter was also demoted from four-star general to one-star.

An official from the Unification Ministry said North Korea also executed an unspecified number of the agency's officials.

The sudden dismissal of a top official may add to instability by increasing anxiety among elites, he added.

Mr Kim Won Hong had survived repeated purges since Kim Jong Un took power in 2011, which have seen four of the North's five highest-ranking military officers purged.

The spy agency chief, in the post since 2012, played a key role in arresting and executing Mr Kim Jong Un's uncle Jang Song-Thaek, once known as the number two power holder, in 2013 on charges of treason.

The North's leader has reportedly killed more than 100 military, party and government officials, including Jang and Hyon Yong Chol, a former defence chief who was executed in 2015.