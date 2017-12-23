North Korea says new Trump security strategy a 'criminal document'

SEOUL US President Donald Trump's new national security strategy unveiled this week is a "criminal document" that seeks the "total subordination of the whole world to the interests of the US," North Korea's foreign ministry said yesterday.

"This has fully revealed that 'America first policy' which the gang of Trump is crying out loudly about is nothing but the proclamation of aggression aimed at holding sway over the world according to its taste and at its own free will," a statement released by state media outlet KCNA said.

In the document, announced on Monday, Mr Trump said that Washington had to deal with the challenge posed by N. Korea's weapons programmes.