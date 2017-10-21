North Korea sends letter to Australia's Parliament

SYDNEY: North Korea has sent a letter to Australia's Parliament, warning that it is a nuclear power and will not be cowed by US President Donald Trump's threats to destroy it, according to a copy of the letter published in an Australian newspaper yesterday.

"If Trump thinks that he would bring the DPRK, a nuclear power, to its knees through nuclear war threat, it will be a big miscalculation and an expression of ignorance," said the letter, a facsimile of which was published by the Sydney Morning Herald and verified by Australia's Foreign Ministry.

"Trump threatened to totally destroy the DPRK... it is an extreme act of threatening to totally destroy the whole world."