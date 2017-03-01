North Korea wants Kim Jong Nam's body

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah (above) are set to be charged at the Sepang magistrate's court today.

Ri Tong Il (right) is besieged by journalists outside the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR: A high-level delegation from North Korea has arrived in Malaysia to discuss a number of issues with government officials, including the return of the body of one of its citizens.

The delegation's spokesman, former North Korean ambassador to the United Nations Ri Tong Il, said that high on the agenda would be the return of the body of its citizen who died after an attack at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2).

Reading from a statement outside the North Korean embassy, he said: "We will also be discussing the release of another citizen, who was arrested by Malaysian police relating to the above incident.

"Development of friendly relations between North Korea and the Malaysian government will also be discussed."

When asked whether the embassy's second secretary has been interviewed by Malaysian police, Mr Ri refused to answer and walked away.

On Feb 13, Kim Jong Nam, the elder half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed by two women who wiped his face with a chemical that has since been identified as the VX nerve agent.

This happened at the KLIA2 departure hall as he was about to leave for Macau.

The two female suspects held in connection with the murder, Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian citizen Siti Aisyah, are expected to be charged at the Sepang magistrate's court today.

Ms Doan was arrested on Feb 15 as she was attempting to catch a flight back to Vietnam, while Ms Siti was detained early the next day.

Police have also arrested a third suspect, North Korean citizen Ri Jong Chol, and are seeking three more men.

North Korean embassy second secretary Hyon Kwang Song, 44, was named by Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar as one of the three being sought.